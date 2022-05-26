Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Photronics updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. 2,928,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,801. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Get Photronics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,481 shares of company stock worth $470,276 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.