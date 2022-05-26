Phreesia (PHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Phreesia has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PHR opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $76.10.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Phreesia by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Phreesia by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

