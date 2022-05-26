Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of PDM stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $104,425. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $23,721,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 640,582 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,775,000 after buying an additional 635,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after buying an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
