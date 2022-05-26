Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $104,425. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $23,721,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 640,582 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,775,000 after buying an additional 635,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after buying an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

