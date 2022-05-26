PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Down 65.4% in May

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE NRGX opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,468,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $849,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $804,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 290,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

