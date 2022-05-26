PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PGP opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $11.56.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.