PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PGP opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.