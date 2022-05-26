PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Up 204.5% in May

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 204.5% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of NYSE PMX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,243. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

