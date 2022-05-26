PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PNI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,323. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

