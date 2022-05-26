Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

