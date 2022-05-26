Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Down 76.7% in May

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the April 30th total of 364,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PT opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. Pintec Technology has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

