Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.20 billion and the lowest is $6.20 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $3.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $25.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.42 billion to $27.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $29.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $296.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.89.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,950,261. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD opened at $277.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $279.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

