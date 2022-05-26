Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $294.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PXD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $296.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.05.

NYSE:PXD opened at $277.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $279.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.00 and its 200-day moving average is $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,950,261 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

