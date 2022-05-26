Piper Sandler Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $567.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $596.00 to $567.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $487.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.54. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

