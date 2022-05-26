Piper Sandler Lowers ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to €630.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.44.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $548.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $603.14 and a 200-day moving average of $683.39. ASML has a 52-week low of $509.55 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 116.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $1,688,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

