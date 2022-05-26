Piper Sandler Lowers Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $127.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.61.

NASDAQ TER opened at $100.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $97.63 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

