Piper Sandler Trims KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price to $352.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $352.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.75.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $337.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.89 and a 200-day moving average of $374.24. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. KLA has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 10,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

