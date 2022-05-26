PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.82. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

