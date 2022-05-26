PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal Buys 10,700 Shares

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 10,700 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $60,134.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 404,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,503. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $726.82 million, a PE ratio of -30.16 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MYPS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

