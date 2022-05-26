Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert Purchases 750 Shares of Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 750 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $22,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,473.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.
