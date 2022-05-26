Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert Purchases 750 Shares of Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 750 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.10 per share, with a total value of $22,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,473.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

