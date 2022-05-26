Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the April 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
PSTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
About Plus Therapeutics
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
