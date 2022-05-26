Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Maxim Group

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Maxim Group to $2.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 239.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
NASDAQ PSTV traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
