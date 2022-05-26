POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Insider Sells $4,237,172.04 in Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PNT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 492,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,306. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $712.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of -0.39. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $11.72.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on PNT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.