POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Insider Sells $4,237,172.04 in Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PNT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 492,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,306. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $712.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of -0.39. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,040 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 341,545 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 910,207 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PNT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.