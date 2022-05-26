POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 178.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -0.39. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

