POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 178.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $647.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

