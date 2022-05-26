Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 426.7% from the April 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Polymetal International stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

