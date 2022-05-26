Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Short Interest Update

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 345.7% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem in the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pontem by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,474,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after buying an additional 288,812 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 491,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 337,236 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pontem by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNTM opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Pontem has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

