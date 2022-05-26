Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.37. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Potbelly by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter worth $188,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Potbelly by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

