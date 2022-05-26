Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $39.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.