Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Shares of NASDAQ SQFT opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQFT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 605.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
