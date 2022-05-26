Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

PBH stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.