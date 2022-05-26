Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Short Interest Up 209.0% in May

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 209.0% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PV. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 135.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

