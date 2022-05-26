Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Primerica stock opened at $121.73 on Thursday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $113.99 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.76.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

