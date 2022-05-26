Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.51 billion. Principal Financial Group posted sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $12.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $13.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $366,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 73.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.