Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GENY stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98. Principal Millennials ETF has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $66.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENY. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period.

