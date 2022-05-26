ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. ProAssurance has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

NYSE PRA opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,482,000 after acquiring an additional 126,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ProAssurance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after acquiring an additional 111,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ProAssurance by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,837 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ProAssurance by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.