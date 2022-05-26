Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the April 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PPCB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Propanc Biopharma has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

