ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PUMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ProPetro from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $205,839.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $430,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,464 shares of company stock worth $1,257,927. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,499,000 after buying an additional 1,394,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,269,000. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 37.9% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after buying an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter worth $10,617,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ProPetro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

