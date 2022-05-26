Public Storage (PSA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2022 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $298.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $365.00.

5/19/2022 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $410.00.

5/18/2022 – Public Storage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Public Storage's better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results highlighted an improvement in the realized annual rent per available square foot. The self-storage REIT also benefited from its expansion efforts through acquisitions, developments and extensions. Public Storage is the most recognized and established name in the self-storage industry, with its presence across all the major metropolitan markets of the United States. Apart from high brand value, Public Storage is poised to grow amid favorable self-storage industry fundamentals, with a healthy balance sheet position and technological advantage. Also, its shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A likely rise in vacating volumes, with the abatement of the pandemic, remains a concern.”

5/6/2022 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2022 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $398.00 to $440.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $434.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Public Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,101. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $277.10 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

