Public Storage (PSA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/25/2022 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $298.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – Public Storage had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $365.00.
- 5/19/2022 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $410.00.
- 5/18/2022 – Public Storage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Public Storage's better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results highlighted an improvement in the realized annual rent per available square foot. The self-storage REIT also benefited from its expansion efforts through acquisitions, developments and extensions. Public Storage is the most recognized and established name in the self-storage industry, with its presence across all the major metropolitan markets of the United States. Apart from high brand value, Public Storage is poised to grow amid favorable self-storage industry fundamentals, with a healthy balance sheet position and technological advantage. Also, its shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A likely rise in vacating volumes, with the abatement of the pandemic, remains a concern.”
- 5/6/2022 – Public Storage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/14/2022 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $398.00 to $440.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $434.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Public Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,101. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $277.10 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
