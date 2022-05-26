Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 960,394 Shares

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 960,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $4,389,000.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,137,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,429,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 450,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 987,859 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,524,394.22.

On Monday, May 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 2,083,347 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,750,063.96.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 650,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,205,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,797,545 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,996,250.35.

Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. 2,165,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.89. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $379.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,006,000 after buying an additional 8,566,341 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after buying an additional 3,558,670 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,065,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 726.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 1,869,377 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

