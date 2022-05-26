Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRMT. Stephens lowered their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.82. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart (Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.