Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for America’s Car-Mart in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.19 earnings per share.

CRMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Shares of CRMT opened at $109.72 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average of $95.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at about $32,745,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after buying an additional 48,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart (Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.