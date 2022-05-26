Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kubota Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Kubota in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kubota’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kubota presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.71. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $81.60 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

