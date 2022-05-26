Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kubota Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Kubota in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kubota’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.77 EPS.
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kubota presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.
Kubota Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kubota (KUBTY)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.