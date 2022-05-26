Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ameren Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameren in a report issued on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Shares of AEE opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06. Ameren has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.