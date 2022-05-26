Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Issued By KeyCorp

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $414.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.50 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS.

COO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.44.

NYSE COO opened at $339.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $309.43 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

