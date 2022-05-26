Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diana Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

DSX opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $557.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.03. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 89.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 121,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.42%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 126.99%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

