Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Cut by Analyst

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Greenidge Generation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

GREE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Greenidge Generation in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenidge Generation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Greenidge Generation stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,283,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Greenidge Generation by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 113,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

