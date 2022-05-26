Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Guardant Health, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.21). William Blair also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.73) EPS.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GH. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $133.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after buying an additional 3,128,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,202,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,407,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.