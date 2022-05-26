Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

Shares of SWN opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 669,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 189,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after buying an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 734,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 234,157 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.