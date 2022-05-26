Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Decreased by KeyCorp

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WalkMe in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WalkMe’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

WKME stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WalkMe by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in WalkMe by 46.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

