Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Lifted by Analyst

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for WESCO International in a research report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.37 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

NYSE:WCC opened at $115.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $93.80 and a fifty-two week high of $144.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.43.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

