Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Foot Locker, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FL. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

FL stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.